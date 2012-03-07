OTTAWA, March 7 Canada's government on
Wednesday urged Air Canada and unions representing
mechanics, baggage handlers and cargo agents to go back to the
negotiating table and find ways of averting a strike set for
next week.
"Our government is very concerned about the matter ... we do
encourage both parties to step back from the breach, to go back
to the table and indeed find their way around a work stoppage,"
Labour Minister Lisa Raitt told the House of Commons.
Although Raitt said a strike would affect the Canadian
economy and families she made no mention of unveiling
back-to-work legislation, a tactic Ottawa has used before to
prevent strikes at Air Canada.