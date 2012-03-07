TORONTO, March 7 Canada's labor minister
urged the nation's largest airline, Air Canada, to
negotiate an agreement with its machinists' union and avoid a
strike that it said would not be in the best interests of the
country and its businesses.
"I encourage both parties to continue bargaining and reach a
new collective agreement as soon as possible," Lisa Raitt said
in a statement emailed to Reuters. "The government is concerned
that a strike is possible and is taking this situation very
seriously."
The statement did not say if the government would pass
back-to-work legislation to prevent a strike, but added:
"Canadians gave our Government a strong mandate to protect the
economic recovery and create jobs."
Air Canada said on Tuesday a union representing
mechanics, baggage handlers and cargo agents in Canada have
given notice of a strike to start from March 12.