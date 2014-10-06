TORONTO Oct 6 Air Canada has reached a
tentative agreement on a new 10-year contract with its pilots'
union, 1-1/2 years ahead of the expiration of the current
contract at Canada's largest airline.
The Montreal-based carrier said on Monday the new deal,
which is subject to ratification by about 3,000 pilots, will
allow it to accelerate its growth plans. Air Canada has been
pushing expansion of its international flights and of Rouge, its
low-cost vacation carrier.
A spokesman for Air Canada Pilots Association (ACPA), the
largest professional pilots union in Canada, said it had been
approached by the carrier to begin early negotiations for a new
contract.
If ratified, the new contract will supersede the current
contract, which was set to expire in April 2016. No dates for
the ratification vote have been set.
"An early agreement with the pilots could bode well for
other upcoming labor negotiations at AC, as the pilots are an
important influencing group for the other AC unions," said
Canaccord Genuity analyst David Tyerman, who said the deal would
be of unprecedented length if ratified.
Tyerman cautioned, however, that Air Canada reached an early
tentative agreement with its pilots during talks for the current
contract, but that that deal got voted down by the union and
that a strike almost ensued.
"The current situation could be different, as we are not
aware of AC seeking controversial terms," he said.
The union said the new deal sets out compensation, benefits
and other work rules for pilots until September 2024, but both
sides declined to provide further details.
"This agreement marks a definite improvement in the
relationship between Air Canada and its pilots," ACPA President
Craig Blandford said in a statement, adding that it gives
members job security and fair compensation.
Shares of Air Canada, which also said on Monday that it flew
more passengers in September than it did a year earlier, jumped
nearly 6 percent on the Toronto Stock Exchange, before paring
some of the gains. The stock was trading 4.3 percent higher at
C$8.21 at mid morning.
The airline reported a load factor for September of 84.7
percent, up 1.5 percent from a year earlier, on a capacity
increase of 7.3 percent, across all of its operations, including
Rouge. Traffic grew 9.2 percent.
($1=$1.12 Canadian)
