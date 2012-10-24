* Air Canada-United cannot coordinate on 14 transborder
routes
* Competition Bureau to appoint monitor to ensure compliance
TORONTO Oct 24 Canada's Competition Bureau said
on Wednesday it had reached an agreement with Air Canada
and United Continental Holdings that prohibits
them from coordinating on 14 transborder routes but clears the
way for a joint venture that excludes those routes.
The government agency, which said its deal will protect
consumers, had filed an application in June to block a proposed
transborder joint venture between the airlines, saying that the
partnership would monopolize key routes between Canada and the
United States.
Under the deal, the airlines have agreed not to coordinate
prices or the number of seats available at each price, to pool
revenue or costs or share commercially sensitive information on
the 14 high-demand routes.
They can coordinate on other routes where their joint
venture is not seen harming competition substantially.
The bureau also said it will appoint an independent monitor
to ensure the airlines comply with the terms of the agreement.
The two airlines have three existing agreements and want
their joint venture to merge flight operations between Canada
and the United States, the bureau said.
Air Canada, the country's largest airline, said it was
pleased with the decision and the preservation of its
long-standing alliance with United Airlines, which bought
Continental in 2010.
"In addition, this agreement provides the flexibility to
implement a Canada-U.S. transborder joint venture, an
increasingly common practice in the global aviation industry,"
said Air Canada's Chief Commercial Officer Ben Smith in a
statement.
Air Canada shares rose 1.6 percent to C$1.90 on the Toronto
Stock Exchange, while United Continental shares fell 1 percent
to $20.29 on the New York Stock Exchange.