Air Canada plane makes emergency landing without injuries in Seattle
SEATTLE An Air Canada jet made an emergency landing at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Thursday and passengers were safely evacuated, according to an airport spokesman.
TORONTO, March 8 Air Canada pilots will vote on the carrier's latest contract offer, but the Air Canada Pilots Association said on Thursday that it is recommending they reject that offer.
The country's largest carrier said earlier that it will lock out its 3,000 unionized pilots effective 12:01 a.m. (0501 GMT) on Monday March 12 unless a contract agreement is reached beforehand.
OTTAWA Canada on Wednesday unveiled plans for one of the biggest hikes in military spending in its recent history, acting less than two weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump demanded that NATO members ramp up defense expenditures.