OTTAWA, March 23 The Canadian government is
prepared to use law enforcement agencies if necessary to deal
with a wildcat strike at Air Canada, which has caused a
number of flights to be canceled or delayed on Friday, Labour
Minister Lisa Raitt said.
"The government of Canada is opposed to this illegal strike
action that is disrupting travel for Canadians. Law enforcement
agencies have been contacted, and will be deployed if
necessary," she said in a statement.
She added that if the union's job action was later ruled by
the Canada Industrial Relations Board to be an illegal strike,
employees could face fines up to C$1,000 ($1,000) a day, and the
union up to C$100,000 a day.