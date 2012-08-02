Aug 2 Aircraft leasing company Aircastle Ltd
posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as
acquisitions helped its lease-rental revenue.
Aircastle, which acquires and leases commercial jet aircraft
to passenger and cargo airlines, said second-quarter revenue
rose almost 16 percent to $172.2 million. Lease rental revenue
climbed 7 percent to $153.6 million.
Net income fell to $16.3 million, or 23 cents a share, from
$23.3 million, or 30 cents a share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 36 cents a share.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 27 cents a
share, excluding items, on revenue of $161.8 million, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Stamford, Connecticut-based company closed at
$11.64 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.