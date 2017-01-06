BRIEF-Tegna declares a dividend of 7 cents per share
* Declared a dividend of 7 cents per share, payable on July 3, 2017 to stockholders of record as of close of business on June 9, 2017
NEW DELHI Jan 6 India's Supreme Court on Friday halted mobile phone carrier Aircel from selling its airwaves over an ongoing case of alleged corruption, potentially delaying a proposed deal with rival Reliance Communications.
The court asked top executives of Aircel's parent Malaysia's Maxis including its boss T. Ananda Krishnan to appear before another court hearing the corruption case. (Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty and Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Euan Rocha)
WASHINGTON, May 30 U.S. President Donald Trump's communications director is leaving the job, the White House said on Tuesday, as the president considers wider staff changes to try to contain political damage from probes into Russia and his presidential campaign.