MUMBAI Dec 22 Reliance Communications Ltd , India's fourth-biggest mobile phone carrier, said on Tuesday it is holding non-binding but exclusive talks for a potential merger of its wireless business with smaller rival Aircel.

Reliance Communications, controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani, has entered into a 90-day exclusivity period with Aircel's majority owner Malaysia's Maxis Communications Bhd and another shareholder Sindya Securities and Investments Pvt Ltd, Reliance said in a statement. (bit.ly/1Mt0Eue)

The potential deal will exclude Reliance Communications' tower and optical fibre assets for which a separate sale process is ongoing, the company said. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Anand Basu)