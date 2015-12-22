* Reliance Comm in talks with Aircel for wireless merger
By Devidutta Tripathy
MUMBAI, Dec 22 Reliance Communications
and Aircel have begun talks to combine their wireless telecom
operations to create India's second largest mobile operator as
intensifying competition fuels consolidation in a crowded
market.
The Reliance mobile phone business is India's fourth-biggest
by customer numbers while Aircel ranks fifth. The combined
business would surpass Vodafone's Indian operation as
number two in the sector.
India's telecoms market is the world's second-biggest behind
China in terms of mobile phone subscriptions, but tough
competition means low margins for the 10 carriers.
Reliance Communications, controlled by billionaire Anil
Ambani, has entered a 90-day exclusivity period for the talks
with Aircel, it said on Tuesday. Financial details of the
proposed transaction have not been disclosed.
In the first sign of sector consolidation, Reliance
Communications last month agreed to buy Russian conglomerate
Sistema's Indian mobile phone business in an all-stock
deal.
This month it agreed to sell its tower business to a group
including TPG Capital Management LP to cut a heavy debt load.
The Aircel talks exclude those assets.
Reliance Jio, a telecoms business controlled by
Anil Ambani's elder brother and India's richest man Mukesh
Ambani, is preparing to launch the nation's biggest 4G network,
which will only add to competition.
Reliance Communications has a pact with Reliance Jio to
share some airwaves. A deal with Aircel, majority owned by
Malaysia's Maxis Communications, will expand its
access to 3G airwaves and add 4G capacity to its portfolio.
Amresh Nandan, a research director at Gartner, said
increasing competition will make life difficult for bottom four
or five telecoms carriers, adding more such deals could be
expected next year.
Bharti Airtel Ltd is the current market leader.
Reliance Communications' India operations that include its
wireless business accounted for 82 percent of its revenue of
about 47 billion Indian rupees ($710 million) for the three
months to September.
If the Aircel deal goes through, Reliance Communications
shareholders will receive free shares in the new combined
wireless entity, said a source with direct knowledge of the
matter. Reliance Communications will continue to own its
enterprise and undersea cable businesses, the source said.
With a debt of about $6 billion, Reliance Communications is
the most leveraged among listed Indian carriers. Unlisted Aircel
is also battling a heavy debt burden, which rating agency ICRA
said was about 185 billion rupees ($2.8 billion) as of 2013.
($1 = 66.2330 Indian rupees)
(Additional reporting by Karen Rebelo; Editing by David Goodman
and Keith Weir)