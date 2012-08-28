HONG KONG Aug 28 Air China, the country's flagship airline, posted a 77 percent drop in first-half net profit as high fuel costs, foreign exchange losses and a slowdown in domestic traffic weighed on its bottom line.

The airline, Asia's second-largest by market value, on Tuesday reported a net profit of 944.5 million yuan ($148.58 million) for the first six months, down from 4.06 billion yuan a year earlier, it said in a statement.

The net profit beat an average forecast of 725.6 million yuan from five analysts polled by Reuters.

Air China's net profit was 1.06 billion yuan for the first six months, based on Chinese accounting standards, the company said in a filing to the Shanghai stock exchange.

China's three big carriers - Air China, China Eastern Airlines and China Southern Airlines - had warned of a more than 50 percent drop in first-half net profit on weak demand growth and higher fuel prices.

