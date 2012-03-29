HONG KONG, March 29 Air China Ltd , the national flag carrier of the country, said on Thursday that it has not cut or cancelled any Airbus aircraft orders, and plans to expand capacity.

"We will expand capacity by 8 percent on domestic routes and 12 percent on international routes this year," Chairman Wang Changshun told reporters at a result briefing.

The carrier reported a 41 percent drop in 2011 net profit to 7.08 billion yuan ($1.12 billion) on rising costs, a continuing recession in the international air passenger market and a significant decline in air cargo operations.

Air China has orders for a total of 51 Airbus planes to be delivered through 2014, including 30 A320/310 and 21 A330, the company said.

At the end of 2011, its fleet comprised 432 aircraft with an average age of 6.77 years.