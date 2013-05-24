BRIEF-Scripps Networks Interactive says CEO Kenneth Lowe's 2016 total compensation $28.8 mln - SEC filing
* CEO Kenneth W. Lowe's 2016 total compensation $28.8 million - SEC filing
HONG KONG May 24 Air China Ltd will pay a basic price of $8.9 billion for 100 new Airbus aircraft, the company said in an announcement filed with the Hong Kong stock exchange on Friday.
Air China said it will purchase 60 Airbus 320-series aircraft for $5.37 billion, taking delivery of the aircraft between 2014 and 2020. It said its subsidiary, Shenzhen Airlines, will purchase 40 Airbus 320-series aircraft for $3.483 billion, taking delivery between 2016 and 2020.
Air China earlier this year agreed to purchase 31 aircraft from Boeing Company for $4.8 billion.
* CEO Kenneth W. Lowe's 2016 total compensation $28.8 million - SEC filing
BERLIN, March 29 European worker representatives of German industrial gases group Linde are opposed to a merger with U.S. rival Praxair and want labour members of the supervisory board to vote against the deal, a letter seen by Reuters shows.
SAO PAULO, March 29 Brazil's state-controlled power holding company Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA hired financial advisers to help sell its stakes in some power projects, Chief Executive Wilson Ferreira Jr. said on Wednesday.