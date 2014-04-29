BEIJING, April 29 Air China on Tuesday reported a 62.7 percent fall in first quarter earnings in line with its own forecast of a 55 percent to 65 percent drop.

The airline's net profit was 92.7 million yuan ($14.82 million) from January to March, compared with 248.6 million yuan a year earlier, it said in a stock exchange filing.

Air China said earlier this month it expected first quarter net profit to fall 55 to 65 percent year on year due to foreign exchange losses incurred from yuan depreciation.

Air China's Hong Kong-listed shares closed up 1.15 percent on Tuesday ahead of the earnings announcement, slightly lagging a 1.45 percent gain for the Heng Seng index. ($1 = 6.2530 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in BEIJING. Editing by Jane Merriman)