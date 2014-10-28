BEIJING Oct 28 Air China Ltd , the country's flag carrier, reported an 8.8 percent fall in third-quarter profit as a slowing economy hurt business travel.

The Beijing-based airline said net profit fell to 2.68 billion yuan ($438.41 million) in the July-to-September period, from 2.94 billion yuan a year earlier, according to a filing with the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

For the first nine months of the year, Air China's net income came to 3.16 billion yuan, down 22.3 percent from a year earlier.

A slowdown in domestic business travel and a rising yuan, especially in the first quarter, has weighed on major Chinese carriers, including Southern Airlines Ltd and China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd .

Air China's Hong Kong-listed shares closed up 2.37 percent ahead of the earnings release, leading a 1.63 percent rise in the Hang Seng Index.

(1 US dollar = 6.1130 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in BEIJING; Editing by Mark Potter)