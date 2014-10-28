BEIJING Oct 28 Air China Ltd
, the country's flag carrier, reported an 8.8 percent
fall in third-quarter profit as a slowing economy hurt business
travel.
The Beijing-based airline said net profit fell to 2.68
billion yuan ($438.41 million) in the July-to-September period,
from 2.94 billion yuan a year earlier, according to a filing
with the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
For the first nine months of the year, Air China's net
income came to 3.16 billion yuan, down 22.3 percent from a year
earlier.
A slowdown in domestic business travel and a rising yuan,
especially in the first quarter, has weighed on major Chinese
carriers, including Southern Airlines Ltd
and China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd .
Air China's Hong Kong-listed shares closed up 2.37 percent
ahead of the earnings release, leading a 1.63 percent rise in
the Hang Seng Index.
(1 US dollar = 6.1130 Chinese yuan)
