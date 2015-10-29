BEIJING Oct 29 Air China
said on Thursday its net profit jumped 98.1 percent from a year
earlier in the first nine months thanks to lower fuel price and
robust travel demand.
Air China made 6.28 billion yuan ($988.17 million) in
January-September, in line with its own forecast. It made 3.17
billion yuan a year earlier, according to a stock exchange
filing.
Air China's Hong Kong-listed shares closed down 2.14 percent
on Thursday ahead of the results, lagging a 0.6 percent drop in
the Hang Seng Index.
China Eastern Airlines also reported strong
9-month results, while China Southern Airlines
expected to more than triple its earnings during the period due
to lower fuel costs. ]
($1 = 6.3552 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in BEIJING. Editing
by Jane Merriman)