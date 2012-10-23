BRIEF-Altus TFI plans dividend at 1.50 zlotys/share for 2016
June 5 Altus Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA (ALTUS TFI):
SHANGHAI Oct 23 Shares in Air China Ltd opened up 2.2 percent on Tuesday, after the company announced it had cancelled a plan for a private share placement, citing adverse market conditions.
Trading in the company's shares had been suspended since Oct. 9 pending the announcement of the share sale. The stock opened at 5.08 yuan, versus its last close of 4.97 yuan. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
June 5 Altus Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA (ALTUS TFI):
HELSINKI, June 5 Private equity group Blackstone Group said on Monday it had offered to buy all shares in Finnish real estate investment company Sponda for about 1.8 billion euros ($2.0 billion) as it seeks to expand its real estate business in the Nordic region.