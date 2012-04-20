(Add Shanghai share suspension, clarifies Cathay deal)
HONG KONG, April 20 Air China's
shares in Hong Kong and Shanghai were
suspended on Friday pending details about a planned private
placement of shares, the carrier said.
Shares of Air China in Hong Kong have fallen 10.8 percent so
far in 2012.
Air China said in a statement posted on the Shanghai Stock
Exchange late on Thursday that it was planning a private share
placement and, separately, it would receive 1.05 billion yuan
($166.6 million) from its parent.
The company had said in August that it would receive 1
billion yuan from its parent to fund the previous purchase of
Cathay Pacific shares.
On Thursday, the airline added it would receive an
additional 50 million yuan from its parent.
($1 = 6.3039 Chinese yuan)
