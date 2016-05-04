BRIEF-CIT Group says agrees to settlement of about $89 mln
* CIT Group - co cooperated with investigation, engaged in discussions with hud OIG, DoJ, agreed to settlement of about $89 million to resolve servicing related claims
PARIS May 4 Aircraft engine maker CFM International, jointly owned by General Electric and France's Safran, said on Wednesday it had won U.S. and European safety approval for its LEAP-1B engine.
The engine, which aims to cut fuel consumption by up to 15 percent, is designed for the Boeing 737 MAX, the U.S. planemaker's latest narrow-body jet. (Reporting By Tim Hepher; Editing by Brian Love)
* CIT Group - co cooperated with investigation, engaged in discussions with hud OIG, DoJ, agreed to settlement of about $89 million to resolve servicing related claims
* Home Capital Group Inc - Aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity of approximately $1.48 billion as of Monday May 15, 2017