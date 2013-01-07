PARIS Jan 7 Global airlines face a hike in the
cost of financing aircraft deliveries as an international pact
on export credits squeezes already-scarce funding, according to
consultants PwC.
Tougher policies by leading Export Credit Agencies (ECAs)
could result in higher ticket prices and speed up the
development of alternative funding channels in the $100 billion
jetliner market, it said in a report published on Monday.
Although the industry is expected to cover its needs this
year, the higher costs and tightening of funds could also put
pressure on manufacturers such as Airbus and Boeing
to fill the gap with more customer finance, it added.
Manufacturers made up 7 percent of global aircraft financing
in 2012, up from 3 percent in 2011, according to the report.
For years government export credit agencies in the main
aircraft-producing nations -- the United States, Canada, Brazil
and EU members such as France, Germany and the UK - have acted
as a backstop to promote exports to fragile foreign airlines.
But since the financial crisis, cheaper aircraft loans made
available as a result of ECA guarantees have become a routine
funding option as airlines expand rapidly in emerging markets.
According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and
Development (OECD), ECA-backed loans have historically funded 20
percent of aircraft deliveries but this rose to 30 percent after
the 2008 crisis as purely commercial credit became scarcer.
ECA guarantees allow banks to base their loans on sovereign
risks rather than the shakier credit risks of the airlines.
Under an OECD-brokered accord which comes fully into force
this year, the cost of ECA funding will increase towards market
rates and their conditions will be unified for the first time.
Broader funding scarcity is also driving up funding costs,
though Asian banks are stepping up their activities and the
industry is once again expected to cover its needs this year.
The average cost of funding is set to rise from 150-225
basis points over benchmark LIBOR lending rates to 320-500
points, Donal Boylan, chief executive of Hong Kong Aviation
Capital, was quoted as saying in the PwC report.
"Airlines may seek to pass through part or all of the
increase which in the current fragile market could impact
volumes," the firm's analysts said.
A major beneficiary of higher ECA charges and a fall in the
proportion of assets that banks are prepared to finance, will be
providers of operating leases, PwC said. Lessors take delivery
of about one in three aircraft sold by Airbus and Boeing.