* Innovation follows European banks' lending pullback
* Structuring gives IAG to boost ratings on ABS deal
* Five German banks could bring Pfandbriefe deals
By Owen Sanderson and Aimee Donnellan
LONDON, July 13 (IFR) - Aviation finance is driving
innovation in the capital markets, with the first aircraft
Pfandbrief and first airport landing slot securitisation in the
market this week - following hot on the heels of the Emirates
Airlines EETC, the first non-US aircraft lease securitisation
since the financial crisis began.
Underlying all these are tougher conditions for air finance.
Banks that are still willing to write the 10 year loans which
airlines have traditionally used to finance their aircraft
purchases can use these as collateral for Pfandbriefe.
Several European banks are pulling back from aviation
finance. French banks in particular are said to have withdrawn
from the mainly dollar-denominated business, though highly-rated
German banks have filled some of the gap, with Heleba, for
example, increasing its aviation lending in the last two years.
Long term and non-investment grade debt attracts punishing
capital penalties under Basel III, and export credit agencies
are doubling their guarantee charge from the end of the year -
making the effective use of unguaranteed leases all the more
important.
Meanwhile acquisitive airlines, such as BA, have to be
inventive in funding their purchases. Aircraft are the main
capital goods in the industry, and the best collateral for
secured finance. But most are owned by finance companies rather
than airlines themselves - leaving carriers with few
unencumbered assets to raise debt themselves.
WORKING COLLATERAL
NordLB did not gain much rating benefit through using
aircraft loans to back a covered bond, achieving only one notch
uplift from the bank's senior unsecured rating, provisionally
rated A2 by Moody's, despite the EUR950m of collateral backing
the EUR500m deal.
But the 55bp pricing for the five-year deal is roughly 50bp
inside where a comparable senior deal could be placed.
One observer said that what mattered was to make the deal
fit the Pfandbrief legislative framework.
"If it says Pfandbrief, that means an implicit German
guarantee," he said. "The state is not going to want to see any
Pfandbrief investor lose money, even on an aircraft deal. The
collateral is awkward in lots of respects, but the price is
driven by the label, not the quality of the aircraft leases."
Now that German borrowers have a template to work from,
bankers say as many as five others are likely to follow suit.
According to an official at a German bank, Deutsche
Verkehrsbank (DVB) could be looking to issue an aircraft
Pfandbrief before the year is out. HSH Bank and Commerzbank,
both with considerable aircraft financing businesses, could also
attempt an offering.
"While there are issuers who will see this funding as a
surrogate for senior funding, the additional collateral and the
Pfandbrief name will make this a much better prospect to
investors than senior paper," he said.
However, not everyone sees it that way. NordLB attracted
EUR1.1bn of orders for the no-grow deal yet despite this
interest and the deal printing some 50bp back of where NordLB
could have sold a mortgage Pfandbrief, plenty of buyers prefer
to look at vanilla mortgages or public sector collateral.
"Issuers with a solid unsecured funding business will be
unlikely to look at this model," said a senior funding official
at a German bank.
"It's very interesting to see that certain investors crossed
the line and were happy to see aircraft Pfandbrief as a
traditional covered bond but as long as senior debt is available
this will remain a niche product."
NOT QUITE PROPERTY
BA (now part of International Airlines Group), is not
seeking finance for new aircraft, but for corporate expansion -
its bond is partly to finance the GBP172.5m acquisition of BMI,
agreed late in 2011. BA is rated B2 by Moody's and BB- by S&P -
not low by airline standards, but low enough that it pays a
coupon of 7.25% on its GBP250m 2016 bond.
When it bought BMI from Lufthansa, it acquired only four
aircraft (the other 23 in the fleet were leased), but 42 daily
landing slots at Heathrow, which were also used as security for
the acquisition payment instalments. This collateral was
therefore naturally available as security for the acquisition
debt.
Landing slots function a bit like property. They can only be
owned by airlines with valid operating licences, can be removed
if not used 80% of the time, and are not always counted on
corporate balance sheets.
Yet these slots have monetary value, and form the major part
of the collateral used to raise IAG Group's Bealine
securitisation deal to an Aa3/BBB rating, from the B2/BB-
unsecured rating of IAG.
The unique nature of the asset class has dictated the
structure that can be used - in effect, the transaction is a
sale-and-leaseback of the "properties" where BA does its
business. But it is structured like a whole-business deal
referencing a BA subsidiary.
The slots will be operated as a joint venture between BA and
its subsidiary - where the subsidiary owns the slots but BA
flies the aircraft. BA does not rent or lease the slots, as this
is not possible given the nature of slot collateral, but it
guarantees to pay the liabilities of the securitisation. To
establish the subsidiary as a real, operating airline, rather
than simply a holding vehicle, BA is also giving it a route to
run (with borrowed BA aircraft and crew).
As the biggest risk to BA's control over the slots is how
regularly they are used, this is the key credit metric apart
from BA's corporate credit. Using slot pairs at Heathrow - an
airport operating close to full capacity - is meant to give
investors confidence in spite of the unusual collateral.