* Innovation follows European banks' lending pullback

* Structuring gives IAG to boost ratings on ABS deal

* Five German banks could bring Pfandbriefe deals

By Owen Sanderson and Aimee Donnellan

LONDON, July 13 (IFR) - Aviation finance is driving innovation in the capital markets, with the first aircraft Pfandbrief and first airport landing slot securitisation in the market this week - following hot on the heels of the Emirates Airlines EETC, the first non-US aircraft lease securitisation since the financial crisis began.

Underlying all these are tougher conditions for air finance. Banks that are still willing to write the 10 year loans which airlines have traditionally used to finance their aircraft purchases can use these as collateral for Pfandbriefe.

Several European banks are pulling back from aviation finance. French banks in particular are said to have withdrawn from the mainly dollar-denominated business, though highly-rated German banks have filled some of the gap, with Heleba, for example, increasing its aviation lending in the last two years.

Long term and non-investment grade debt attracts punishing capital penalties under Basel III, and export credit agencies are doubling their guarantee charge from the end of the year - making the effective use of unguaranteed leases all the more important.

Meanwhile acquisitive airlines, such as BA, have to be inventive in funding their purchases. Aircraft are the main capital goods in the industry, and the best collateral for secured finance. But most are owned by finance companies rather than airlines themselves - leaving carriers with few unencumbered assets to raise debt themselves.

WORKING COLLATERAL

NordLB did not gain much rating benefit through using aircraft loans to back a covered bond, achieving only one notch uplift from the bank's senior unsecured rating, provisionally rated A2 by Moody's, despite the EUR950m of collateral backing the EUR500m deal.

But the 55bp pricing for the five-year deal is roughly 50bp inside where a comparable senior deal could be placed.

One observer said that what mattered was to make the deal fit the Pfandbrief legislative framework.

"If it says Pfandbrief, that means an implicit German guarantee," he said. "The state is not going to want to see any Pfandbrief investor lose money, even on an aircraft deal. The collateral is awkward in lots of respects, but the price is driven by the label, not the quality of the aircraft leases."

Now that German borrowers have a template to work from, bankers say as many as five others are likely to follow suit.

According to an official at a German bank, Deutsche Verkehrsbank (DVB) could be looking to issue an aircraft Pfandbrief before the year is out. HSH Bank and Commerzbank, both with considerable aircraft financing businesses, could also attempt an offering.

"While there are issuers who will see this funding as a surrogate for senior funding, the additional collateral and the Pfandbrief name will make this a much better prospect to investors than senior paper," he said.

However, not everyone sees it that way. NordLB attracted EUR1.1bn of orders for the no-grow deal yet despite this interest and the deal printing some 50bp back of where NordLB could have sold a mortgage Pfandbrief, plenty of buyers prefer to look at vanilla mortgages or public sector collateral.

"Issuers with a solid unsecured funding business will be unlikely to look at this model," said a senior funding official at a German bank.

"It's very interesting to see that certain investors crossed the line and were happy to see aircraft Pfandbrief as a traditional covered bond but as long as senior debt is available this will remain a niche product."

NOT QUITE PROPERTY

BA (now part of International Airlines Group), is not seeking finance for new aircraft, but for corporate expansion - its bond is partly to finance the GBP172.5m acquisition of BMI, agreed late in 2011. BA is rated B2 by Moody's and BB- by S&P - not low by airline standards, but low enough that it pays a coupon of 7.25% on its GBP250m 2016 bond.

When it bought BMI from Lufthansa, it acquired only four aircraft (the other 23 in the fleet were leased), but 42 daily landing slots at Heathrow, which were also used as security for the acquisition payment instalments. This collateral was therefore naturally available as security for the acquisition debt.

Landing slots function a bit like property. They can only be owned by airlines with valid operating licences, can be removed if not used 80% of the time, and are not always counted on corporate balance sheets.

Yet these slots have monetary value, and form the major part of the collateral used to raise IAG Group's Bealine securitisation deal to an Aa3/BBB rating, from the B2/BB- unsecured rating of IAG.

The unique nature of the asset class has dictated the structure that can be used - in effect, the transaction is a sale-and-leaseback of the "properties" where BA does its business. But it is structured like a whole-business deal referencing a BA subsidiary.

The slots will be operated as a joint venture between BA and its subsidiary - where the subsidiary owns the slots but BA flies the aircraft. BA does not rent or lease the slots, as this is not possible given the nature of slot collateral, but it guarantees to pay the liabilities of the securitisation. To establish the subsidiary as a real, operating airline, rather than simply a holding vehicle, BA is also giving it a route to run (with borrowed BA aircraft and crew).

As the biggest risk to BA's control over the slots is how regularly they are used, this is the key credit metric apart from BA's corporate credit. Using slot pairs at Heathrow - an airport operating close to full capacity - is meant to give investors confidence in spite of the unusual collateral.