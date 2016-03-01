PHOENIX Feb 29 Airbus may shift more
of its narrrow-body jetliner production toward the largest
member of the A320 family, sales chief John Leahy said on
Monday, as the model outsells Boeing Co's rival aircraft.
The 185-seat A321neo has been winning more orders than the
178-seat Boeing MAX 9, putting pressure on the U.S. planemaker
which is considering building a new plane to compete with the
A321.
The A321 and its A321neo successor make up 34 percent of
Airbus' narrow-body order backlog, but the French-based
planemaker's production plans already call for 50 percent of the
total to be in that size as airlines and leasing companies
upgrade models to handle rising traffic.
Leahy said that proportion could increase even further.
"If you look at what is being produced now it is approaching
50 percent on A321," Leahy told Reuters on the sidelines of the
Istat Americas air finance conference.
"I have already gone back to our programme people and said
we need the capability of going to 60 percent," he added.
Aircraft manufacturers typically make larger profit margins
on the larger models within a specific category.
Leasing companies, which make up about half of jetliner
deliveries, frequently order smaller models and retain the
flexibility to switch to larger ones before delivery.
Randy Tinseth, Boeing's vice president of marketing, told
Istat Americas conference that the heart of narrow-body jet
demand remained in the slightly smaller 737 MAX 8 or A320 size.
The comments by the company executives reflect a duel over
strategy in the market for narrow-body jets, which they estimate
to be worth $2 trillion over 20 years.
Both planemakers defended their plans to increase production
of the medium-haul jets despite worldwide economic jitters,
saying they were supported by solid demand for air transport.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Richard Chang)