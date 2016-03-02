(Adds quotes, details)
PHOENIX, March 1 Boeing Co is studying
options for an aircraft in the middle of the jet market, but
faces a "tough business case," Marketing Vice President Randy
Tinseth said.
Speaking at the Istat Americas air finance conference, he
ruled out reviving the out-of-production 757 with new engines
because of the previously high production cost.
The middle of the jet market is widely seen as a "grey
space" sitting between workhorse narrow-body jets like the
Boeing 737 or the larger and more capable wide-body jets.
Ron Bauer, vice president for fleet planning at United
Airlines, predicted demand for an aircraft with longer
range than the 1980s-vintage 757, a narrow-body jet which has
been popular with airlines for its high performance.
"We look at it as a 757 on steroids," he told the gathering
of aircraft financiers.
Boeing is exploring whether to build a new plane, which
industry sources say could be a small twin-aisle plane, rejig an
existing model or do nothing.
"We are looking at a number of options...but as you look at
those you have to have a business case that works," Tinseth
said, adding "it is a tough business case".
Jeffrey Knittel, president of lessor CIT Transportation
, said he saw potential demand for 1-2,000 such jets,
which could connect New York to secondary European destinations
like Barcelona.
But industry experts are debating whether it is a market
sweet spot.
"You are at risk that this airplane will start cannibalising
other segments," said Bert Van Leeuwen, a managing director at
Germany's DVB Bank.
Airbus claims most of the market's needs can be met by
demand for its single-aisle A321. Its own A310 twin-aisle jet in
the 1980s was considered a flop.
"There isn't a clear target," said Bob Lange, senior vice
president for market and product strategy.
As development costs soar, Boeing is looking for a design
that can be built affordably and sold at the right price.
"If those things come together you have a business case that
works and go forward. We are far from that point now," Tinseth
said.
Experts say expanding the already revamped 737 would require
costly engine and structural changes. Putting new engines on the
wide-body 767 would compete in size terms with the very jet that
was developed at huge cost to replace it, the 787.
Tinseth sought to reassure the industry any project would
not clash with a busy slate of developments including new
versions of the 737, 787 and 777 in the next 4-5 years.
"We have a lot of things on our plate which means that an
airplane like this would come later rather than sooner."
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Adrian Croft and Michale
Perry)