ISTANBUL, Sept 23 The head of Air Lease Corp
reiterated on Tuesday a warning that aircraft
manufacturers may struggle to increase production as fast as
they hoped because of strains in the supply chain.
But ALC Chief Executive Steven Udvar-Hazy joined other
lessors at a conference on Tuesday in saying that demand for
aircraft remained healthy.
The head of SMBC Aviation meanwhile said he was interested
in expanding the leasing company's portfolio of narrow-body
jetliners to include new generation mid-sized wide-body jets.
