By Alwyn Scott
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 10 A decline in aircraft orders
this year shows the order cycle is peaking after five years of
torrid growth, industry experts said on Thursday, raising
speculation that Boeing Co and Airbus may be
forced to scale back higher production rates planned for coming
years.
"Orders have a history of very high peaks and very low
troughs," said Edmund Greenslet, an independent analyst who
publishes the Airline Monitor. After big surges, "orders drop
very quickly."
With three weeks left in 2015, Boeing Co and Airbus have
booked 1,582 orders, a decline from 2,888 in 2014.
Boeing Co booked 11 new jetliner orders worth about
$1.1 billion at list prices on Thursday, leaving it about 180
short of its 2015 target of 755-760 planes.
Airbus has booked 1,007 net orders this year, versus 575 for
Boeing, giving it 64 percent of orders. Boeing
is likely to deliver far more airplanes than Airbus in 2015.
The slowdown itself is not a surprise. Because Boeing and
Airbus have eight to 10 years of backlog, planes ordered today
won't be delivered until 2023 or later, said John Plueger,
president of Air Lease Corp.
"There's not a whole lot left really to sell," he said. Slow
sales in the next few years is "a normal reaction."
But some see rising risk of a production excess. "I can see
signs of a glut emerging," said Adam Pilarski, an analyst at
consulting firm Avitas, that could mean order cancellations.
The biggest concern is over single-aisle planes. Airbus and
Boeing each produce 42 of these planes a month. Airbus recently
said it will lift that to 60 in 2019 and sources said Boeing is
discussing when to follow. Failure to match the higher rate
would leave Boeing with fewer production slots to sell.
Sales have been stoked by new models. Airbus' single-aisle
A320neo is due out by the end of the year, with the first going
to Germany's Lufthansa. Boeing this
week rolled out its new 737 MAX, which is due to enter service
in 2017.
The risk of order cancellations is growing as the global
economy cools, particularly in China, Russia and Brazil,
Pilarski said.
Boeing's orders in the latest week included 10 of its 737
planes for Turkish Airlines and one 767 for FedEx
Corp. Four orders for 737 jetliners were canceled.
That's a risk for suppliers. "When the consequences of
these cuts in production come, they come fast," Greenslet said.
