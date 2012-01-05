* European planemaker delivered over 530 jets -sources
* Airbus had targeted 520-530 deliveries
* Boeing due to give 2011 data later on Thursday
* Focus on execution of new development projects
By Tim Hepher
PARIS, Jan 5 Airbus delivered
more than 530 jets in 2011, beating a company forecast and
almost certainly maintaining its lead over Boeing for the
ninth year running, industry sources said.
The European planemaker had predicted deliveries of 520-530
aircraft, up 4 percent from the previous year as urbanization
and demand from emerging markets cushion both leading aircraft
manufacturers from a feeble Western economy.
Commercial aircraft production continues to grow, despite
uncertainty late last year over the availability of financing,
and looks to have hit a combined level above 1,000 jets for the
first time in 2011.
The market for jets over 100 seats is dominated by EADS
subsidiary Airbus and Boeing, with China, Russia and
Canada preparing to challenge them in the lower end of the
market later this decade.
Airbus declined to comment on its 2011 performance ahead of
a company presentation on January 17.
Boeing is due to unveil 2011 orders and deliveries at 1600
GMT later on Thursday, having targeted deliveries of
approximately 480 aircraft.
Airbus overtook Boeing in 2003 in a global passenger jet
market valued at $4 trillion over the next 20 years.
Their rivalry led to what became the world's largest trade
dispute over mutual accusations of subsidies, with World Trade
Organization cases expected to reach a climax in 2012.
In the first 11 months of 2011, Airbus delivered 477
aircraft and Boeing factories delivered 426 aircraft.
Steady deliveries are seen as the lifeblood for both
industrial titans in 2012 as doubts gather over the economy and
the ability of airlines to pay for their aircraft.
Barring global recession or a disorderly break-up of the
euro that could trigger widespread economic contagion, the
industry insists for now that financing for the $80-100 billion
needed annually to pay for deliveries is secure.
Airbus also won a bigger share of orders than its U.S. rival
in 2010 after promising to revamp its best-selling A320 150-seat
jetliner with new fuel-saving engines.
Industry sources say Airbus is on course to end 2011 with
well over 1,600 orders, pushing Boeing to the lowest
market share of their 40-year rivalry.
But the gap is seen as a blip as Boeing retaliates with its
own revamped 737 which is seen likely to capture most attention
in 2012.
The two companies are preparing for a major battle over a
$16 billion order from United Airlines in the first
quarter expected to cover approximately 180 aircraft, including
possibly 130 of the latest generation of revamped 150-seaters.
Airbus notched up 1,521 orders between January and November
against 894 for Boeing. Both companies are expected to include
last-minute orders in their final end-year figures.
The two manufacturers are thought to have ended 2011 much
closer in terms of order value after Boeing pulled off a record
year of orders of its wide-body 777.
The $300 million 1990s long-range jet is enjoying a second
honeymoon with airlines after Airbus failed to allay criticism
of its competing A350-1000, due out in 2017.
While Airbus has been in the driving seat for narrowbodies
during most of 2011, analysts say Boeing is setting the pace for
many larger jets.
Industry attention in 2012 will focus on how well both
companies perform in building the next generation of
carbon-composite wide-body passenger jets, the 787 Dreamliner
which entered service last last year and the mid-sized Airbus
A350.