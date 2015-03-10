(Corrects abbreviation to ICCAIA from ICAO in paragraph two and
the last paragraph)
March 10 Aircraft manufacturers are seeking a
ban on shipment of bulk lithium batteries on passenger planes,
calling the threat of fire "an unacceptable risk", the
Associated Press reported, citing an industry paper.
The International Coordination Council of Aerospace Industry
Associations (ICCAIA), which represents manufacturers such as
Boeing Co, Airbus Group and Bombardier Inc
, has also called for stronger packaging and handling
regulations for batteries shipped on cargo planes, AP said. (bit.ly/18wBK0n)
The International Federation of Air Line Pilots Associations
(IFALPA), which represents more than 100,000 pilots worldwide,
joined the aircraft makers in issuing the paper.
The paper cites recent testing by the Federal Aviation
Administration that shows batteries packed in containers emit
explosive gases when overheated.
During the tests, a buildup of gases inside the containers
led to explosions and violent fires which the aircraft fire
protection systems were unable to suppress or extinguish.
The Rechargeable Battery Association said in a statement
that lithium-ion battery makers were committed to the safe
transport of lithium batteries and the association would
continue to work with industry and government officials, AP
reported.
The call for the ban pertains only to cargo shipments and
applies to both lithium-ion and lithium metal batteries.
Two major U.S. airlines, Delta Air Lines and United
Airlines, recently decided not to accept rechargeable battery
shipments, AP said.
Representatives at ICCAIA, the Federal Aviation
Administration, IFALPA and the Rechargeable Battery Association
were not immediately available for comment outside regular U.S.
business hours.
(Reporting by Shivam Srivastava and Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru;
Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)