By Doug Palmer and Jim Wolf
WASHINGTON, Sept 5 As many as 66 countries would
be eligible to buy U.S. drones under new Defense Department
guidelines but Congress and the State Department, which have a
final say, have not yet opened the spigots for exports, a senior
Pentagon official said on Wednesday.
The 66 countries were listed in a Defense Department policy
worked out last year to clear the way for wider overseas sales
of unmanned aerial systems, as the Pentagon calls such drones,
said Richard Genaille, deputy director of the Pentagon's Defense
Security Cooperation Agency. He did not name them.
"We don't really have a comprehensive U.S. government
policy" on such exports, he told an industry conference called
ComDef 2012. "It hasn't moved quite as fast as we would like,
but we're not giving up."
Northrop Grumman Corp chief executive Wes Bush on Wednesday
praised the Obama administration for what he described as
significant moves to boost arms exports, but voiced frustration
at delays in codifying them in a new export policy.
"I wish we were further along in getting that done. It's
slow, it's painful, but we're doing the right things to move in
that direction," Bush told Reuters.
U.S. arms makers are looking abroad to help offset Pentagon
spending cuts spurred by U.S. deficit-reduction requirements.
Northrop Grumman's ability to boost its overseas arms sales,
which now account for less than 10 percent of its overall
revenues, hinges largely on streamlined export controls, Bush
said.
U.S. defense and high-technology exporters have long
complained about the complex web of regulations governing
exports of weapons and "dual-use" goods that have both civilian
and military applications. They believe the rules disadvantage
them versus foreign competitors.
GLOBAL HAWK PLANES
Of particular concern to Northrop Grumman are restrictions
on exports such as the company's high-altitude Global Hawk
surveillance planes.
The administration last year began informally consulting
Congress on plans to sell Global Hawk to South Korea before
withdrawing the proposed sale for reasons that have not been
publicly disclosed.
Japan, Singapore and Australia also have shown interest in
acquiring the aircraft, a Northrop Grumman spokeswoman told
Reuters last year.
Bush said that failure to allow such exports could spark a
repeat of the 1990s, when strict curbs on U.S. commercial
satellite sales prompted other countries to develop rival
hardware and software. Those efforts eventually eroded the
market share of U.S. satellite producers from more than 70
percent to just around 25 percent.
"The consequences of the decisions that were made in the
early '90s were devastating for the US industrial base, and
ultimately did nothing to enhance security, and in fact, were
detrimental to our security," he said.
EXPORT CONTROLS
The Obama administration, over the objections of some
Republicans in Congress, is aiming to create a single list of
items subject to export controls overseen by a single licensing
agency, instead of the two separate lists now administered by
the State Department and the Commerce Department.
Jim Hursch, director of the Defense Department's Defense
Technology Security Adminstration, speaking at the ComDef event,
said the administration was well into the overhaul but still had
significant work to do.
Government agencies, as interim steps toward creating the
single unified list, have worked their way through the 21
categories of the U.S. Munitions List administered by the State
Department to see what items can be moved to the Commerce
Department's Commercial List, Hursch said.
"We'll see what happens in November and what the victors of
that election want to do to move forward on that," Hursch said.
Beth McCormick, deputy assistant secretary for defense trade
and regional security, said she hoped the reforms would continue
whether President Barack Obama is reelected on Nov. 6 or
Republican challenger Mitt Romney.
"Regardless of what happens in November, we should continue
this work and bring it closure," McCormick said.
The Obama administration has already put proposed revisions
to nine categories of the munitions lists out for public comment
and faces some hard decisions moving ahead.
"There are some categories that by their basic nature are
very, very difficult," including one that encompasses both
night-vision technology and fire control, she said.
In deciding what items to move to the commercial list, "we
obviously have to think about the type of technology that we use
on the battlefield, where obviously the control of the night has
been something that's been very, very important to us,"
McCormick said.
Kevin Wolf, assistant secretary of Commerce for export
administration, said moving an item from the munitions list to
the commercial list did not mean it was "decontrolled."
It does give the U.S. government more flexibility in
allowing exports to close allies, while maintaining a strict
arms embargo on other countries such as China, he said.