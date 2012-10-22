Oct 22 Aircraft Capital Trust, backed by General
Electric Co's aircraft leasing unit, will start
pre-marketing its $700 million Singapore initial public offering
on Tuesday, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported.
GE Commercial Aviation Services, which is behind the IPO,
had previously tried to list the trust in 2007, IFR said.
DBS and Goldman Sachs are joint issue managers for Asia's
first aviation trust IPO. They will also act as joint
bookrunners with BNP Paribas, IFR said.
The pre-marketing process for Singapore deals typically runs
for two weeks.