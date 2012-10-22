Oct 22 Aircraft Capital Trust, backed by General Electric Co's aircraft leasing unit, will start pre-marketing its $700 million Singapore initial public offering on Tuesday, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported.

GE Commercial Aviation Services, which is behind the IPO, had previously tried to list the trust in 2007, IFR said.

DBS and Goldman Sachs are joint issue managers for Asia's first aviation trust IPO. They will also act as joint bookrunners with BNP Paribas, IFR said.

The pre-marketing process for Singapore deals typically runs for two weeks.