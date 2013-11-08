Nov. 8 U.S. domestic airfares are falling, the
U.S. Department of Transportation reported Thursday. But there's
something missing in the data that could affect your holiday
travel bill: fees.
In recent years airlines have stripped down their base fares
in a process called "unbundling" - often not including even a
single piece of luggage or a seat assignment in the price. And
as most travelers know, they have added ways to charge people
who want to bring along a suitcase, know where they're going to
sit or change a scheduled flight.
"Fares are really just a starting point," says Christopher
Elliott, a travel consumer advocate and author of the upcoming
book "How to be the World's Smartest Traveler."
Frequent travelers can dodge many fees by achieving a high
status with an airline's loyalty program or by using certain
credit cards. Occasional travelers, however, will pay more in
fees and are not likely to notice the lower prices the
government is reporting, says Bob Mann, an airline industry
analyst for R.W. Mann & Co.
These days, simply choosing a seat can run up your bill.
"It's getting harder and harder to get good seats without paying
extra," says Jeff Klee, chief executive officer of the travel
booking site CheapAir.com.
That's especially true if you're traveling with family or
have colleagues you want to sit beside. "Because so many
airlines have started charging for a large percentage of the
window or aisle seats," Klee says, "it is often impossible to
get a row of seats together without paying a premium."
The Department of Transportation, which reported that
airfares dropped by 3.6 percent for the year ending in June,
also keeps track of a few major airline fees. Baggage fee
revenue collected by the airlines declined by about 3 percent
during the same period, to $1.67 billion, while revenue from
reservation and change fees rose by about 10 percent, to $1.4
billion.
The average domestic fare, which includes both round-trip
and one-way fares, was $378. That's down from an
inflation-adjusted $392 for the same period in the previous
year.
The city with the highest average fare in the nation:
Huntsville, Alabama, at $547. The lowest was Atlantic City, New
Jersey, at $159.
Atlantic City's only commercial carrier is discount airline
Spirit Airlines, the trendsetter in add-on fees. Spirit
reported a revenue increase of 33 percent in the last quarter to
$456.6 million, of which $177.1 million came from fees.
Airline profits offer a better picture of whether travelers
were paying more, Elliott says. On Thursday, Airlines for
America, the industry association, reported that the 10 largest
U.S. carriers had net earnings of $4.5 billion over the first
nine months of 2013, an overall profit of 4 percent. That's up
from $312 million, or 0.3 percent, in 2012.
The association also projected that 25 million passengers
will fly during the 12-day period around Thanksgiving - about
1.5 percent more than during the same period in 2012.
For those who have yet to make reservations for flights
around Christmas, all is not lost. "There are still flights to
be had," Klee says.
You're likely to pay a premium during the holiday vacation
period, however; flights then are one-third higher than they are
at other times of the year, Klee says. And it will be costlier
still for those heading to warmer locations such as Florida,
Hawaii, Mexico or the Caribbean. His advice: Book now, as these
fares will only continue to rise.
The more flexible you are on your travel days, the better
chance you have to get a ticket at a lower price, Klee says,
noting that the Sundays following Christmas and New Year's are
two of the highest-demand, and thus priciest, travel days.
Elliott's advice: Try not to be sucked in by a low fare.
Consider the fees you will have to pay before booking.
"Can you afford to not take luggage with you?" he says.