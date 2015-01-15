By Andrea Shalal
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 14 U.S. Air Force Secretary
Deborah James on Wednesday mapped out a series of initiatives
aimed at lowering the cost of key weapons systems and getting
them fielded sooner, saying that leaner budgets and growing
threats made action imperative.
"We have to stop spending more and more to get less and
less," James told an event hosted by the Atlantic Council, a
nonprofit Washington think tank. "We are simply too slow in all
that we do."
James said the initiatives are part of a broader push by the
Air Force to be more flexible, adaptable and responsive.
The changes grew out of a series of dialogues James has held
with top industry executives and outside experts since taking
office about one year ago.
Ellen Lord, president and CEO of Textron Systems, a unit of
Textron Inc, introduced James at the event and lauded
the increased dialogue with the military service.
Lockheed Martin Corp, Boeing Co, and other
Air Force suppliers are watching closely to see how the Air
Force and Pentagon may change or streamline weapons development
and purchases. Industry executives have long argued that complex
rules add cost and slow work on weapons programs.
The Pentagon and the military services have focused heavily
on improving acquisition processes in recent years as budget
cuts have reduced funding available for new weapons programs.
Congress is also pressing for reforms in the way the military
buys weapons after years of cost overruns and schedule delays.
James said the Air Force initiatives included a drive to
speed up contract awards in cases where there is only one
bidder, a process that can take up to 17 months now.
She said the Air Force was also developing a process to
examine the tradeoffs between cost and capabilities when
starting new weapons programs, and would apply it to four new
weapons competitions in coming years, including a high-profile
program to build a new training aircraft.
The Air Force hoped to award a contract within weeks for a
new, distributed common ground system used for intelligence
gathering.
The Air Force is offering a $2 million prize to the company
that comes up with the best proposal for a new mid-sized turbine
engine, she told the event.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Ken Wills)