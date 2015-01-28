WASHINGTON Jan 28 The U.S. Air Force plans to announce on Wednesday that it has decided to use Boeing Co's commercial 747-8 airliner to replace its current fleet of Air Force One presidential aircraft, two sources familiar with the decision said on Wednesday.

The decision comes a month after Boeing said it would slow production of the 747-8 aircraft from 1.5 a month to 1.3 a month. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Sandra Maler)