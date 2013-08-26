WASHINGTON Aug 26 The U.S. Air Force has added
eight companies to a contract valued at up to $6.9 billion for
computer equipment and software, doubling the number of
companies able to bid for separate work orders, the Pentagon
said on Monday.
The change came after a protest filed with the Government
Accountability Office by some of the companies that had lost out
in the initial contract announcement, dated April 19, according
to the Pentagon's daily digest of major contracts.
After re-evaluating proposals following the protests, the
Air Force said it decided to add potential suppliers to the
Network Centric Solutions-2 (NETCENTS-2) contract rather than
reopen the bidding or amend the terms of the competition.
The competition was aimed at procuring commercially
available products such as servers, networking equipment and
biometric hardware to support the Internet Protocol Network.
On Monday, the Air Force announced that eight additional
companies were eligible to receive work orders for netcentric
equipment under what is know as the firm-fixed-price,
multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (ID/IQ)
contract.
Those companies were immix Technology Inc; M2 Technology;
Blue Tech, Inc; Unicom Government Inc; Global Technology
Resources, Inc; Micro Tech; Red River Computer Co; and
Integration Technologies Group.
They join the eight companies included in the initial
contract award, dated April 19: General Dynamics Corp ;
Ace Technology Partners LLC; CDW Government LLC; CounterTrade
Products Inc; FedStore Corp; Intelligent Decisions Inc; Iron Bow
Technologies LLC; and World Wide Technology Inc.
Under the contract, any of the companies can be tapped over
the next six years to provide commercially available
off-the-shelf products to support the Internet Protocol Network,
including software, multimedia, and storage equipment.