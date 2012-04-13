By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, April 13 The U.S. Air Force said on
Friday it will issue draft revised rules for a competition to
supply 20 light attack planes to Afghanistan next week, with an
eye to awarding a contract in early 2013.
The news came as an internal Air Force investigation found
that a $355 million contract awarded and abruptly canceled in
late February had been granted without following the proper
decision-making process, a source told Reuters.
Air Force officials told congressional aides on Friday that
the acquisition team that had awarded the contract to privately
held Sierra Nevada Corp and Brazil's Embraer was
found to be inexperienced and did not adhere to established
acquisition processes, said the source who is familiar with the
briefing.
The Air Force said it had appointed a new, higher-level
source selection team to evaluate new proposals submitted by the
companies, according to the source, who was not authorized to
speak publicly.
Citing the officials, the source said the investigation had
not found deliberate misconduct by the U.S. officials involved.
Losing bidder Hawker Beechcraft, which is
undergoing a major financial restructuring, has filed a lawsuit
against the Air Force for what it called a "flawed process."
Hawker Chairman Bill Boisture said the company was looking
forward to getting details of the proposed changes, but said the
Air Force needed to rethink its requirements in addition to
improving its decision-making process.
He said the Embraer plane chosen the first time, the Super
Tucano, did not meet ejection seat, munitions and communications
standards in place for U.S. military aircraft, despite the fact
that U.S. personnel would likely be training the Afghan air
force to fly the new planes.
"If you don't get the requirements right, you don't get the
right results," he told Reuters in a telephone interview.
No comment was immediately available from Sierra Nevada.
Air Force officials had described the incident as
embarrassing and disappointing after years of concerted efforts
to improve acquisition procedures and rebuild the service's
reputation after a spate of botched contract decisions over the
past decade.
The service said in a statement on Friday that it will issue
on April 17 draft amendments to the previous competition rules
and brief the companies the same day. The changes would "more
clearly define the evaluation criteria and tighten the
decision-making process," it said.
The companies would have until April 24 to respond, with
final rules to be issued on April 30.
That would allow a contract award in early 2013, with first
aircraft deliveries to Afghanistan delayed to the third quarter
of 2014, about 15 months later than initially planned, the Air
Force said in the statement.
The service said it completed the first phase of a
commander-directed investigation last week, but gave no details
since the competition was still continuing.
It said any actions to hold specific individuals accountable
for the improperly handled contract decision would be taken over
the next several months.
The Air Force said a second phase of the investigation was
still under way, with investigators reviewing two source
selections from Air Force Materiel Command and Air Force Space
Command's Space and Missile Center "to assess quality and
consistency of source selection procedures implemented in other
Air Force systems acquisition programs."