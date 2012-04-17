WASHINGTON, April 17 ITT Exelis, Britain's BAE Systems and L-3 Communications Holdings have created a joint venture to bid for a huge contract to manage and maintain the U.S. Air Force's satellite launch and test ranges.

The companies said all three were already working on the Air Force's existing Air Force Spacelift Range System (SLRS) contract, which should give the newly formed joint venture, IBL JV, a competitive edge.

Other big defense contractors, including Lockheed Martin Corp, Boeing Co and Raytheon Co, are also expected to bid for the work, one of few new service contracts to be awarded in coming months.

The new contract will allow the Air Force to combine the operations, maintenance and sustainment services of its eastern and western space launch ranges under a single contract.

Pat Carr, vice president and general manager of command, control and communications systems for ITT Exelis, said he expected the Air Force's new approach to generate significant savings by cutting overhead.

Carr said he did not expect mounting pressures on the U.S. defense budget to derail the Air Force's LISC program, given the imperative to ensure the safety of critical satellite launches.

The Air Force uses its launch and test ranges to deploy satellites and conduct testing and verification of intercontinental ballistic missiles and submarine-based missile defense systems.