WASHINGTON, April 17 ITT Exelis,
Britain's BAE Systems and L-3 Communications Holdings
have created a joint venture to bid for a huge contract
to manage and maintain the U.S. Air Force's satellite launch and
test ranges.
The companies said all three were already working on the Air
Force's existing Air Force Spacelift Range System (SLRS)
contract, which should give the newly formed joint venture, IBL
JV, a competitive edge.
Other big defense contractors, including Lockheed Martin
Corp, Boeing Co and Raytheon Co, are also
expected to bid for the work, one of few new service contracts
to be awarded in coming months.
The new contract will allow the Air Force to combine the
operations, maintenance and sustainment services of its eastern
and western space launch ranges under a single contract.
Pat Carr, vice president and general manager of command,
control and communications systems for ITT Exelis, said he
expected the Air Force's new approach to generate significant
savings by cutting overhead.
Carr said he did not expect mounting pressures on the U.S.
defense budget to derail the Air Force's LISC program, given the
imperative to ensure the safety of critical satellite launches.
The Air Force uses its launch and test ranges to deploy
satellites and conduct testing and verification of
intercontinental ballistic missiles and submarine-based missile
defense systems.