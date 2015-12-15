PARIS Dec 15 Franco-Dutch carrier Air
France-KLM has felt the effects of the Nov. 13 Paris
attacks on traffic in and out of the capital but it is too early
to predict the impact on Christmas holiday-season travel, its
chief executive said.
Aeroports de Paris said on Monday that the
shootings had led to a 6 percent drop in the number of
passengers passing through its Paris Charles de Gaulle and Orly
airports in the second half of November.
"It's evolving day by day. Careful, things are still
uncertain and fragile," Air France-KLM CEO Alexandre de Juniac
said on Tuesday, adding that the airline had felt the impact
"both in November and in December".
Air France-KLM said on Dec. 8 that it took a 50 million euro
revenue hit in November as a result of the shootings but
remained on track to meet its 2015 targets.
Juniac said meanwhile that it was pushing forward with the
expansion of its Transavia low-cost arm in Europe, with a new
base planned in Munich in March.
"The dynamic is better than it was six months ago," he said,
although he declined to comment on progress in talks with unions
in France.
Juniac added that he was looking to develop the carrier's
partnerships with airlines in Asia and the Middle East, a day
after its Dutch arm and alliance partner Delta Airlines
signed a codeshare agreement with India's Jet Airways.
Juniac said the carrier hoped to negotiate "something
resembling a revenue share system" with Gulf carrier Etihad,
which owns 24 percent of Jet Airways.
He added that while Air France-KLM regularly sought to
improve its partnerships with China Southern and
China Eastern as part of its Asia strategy, they
were a long way from being as advanced as that with Delta.
The partnership with Delta, which dates from the 1990s,
generated sales of over $13 billion last year, against more than
800 million euros for the Chinese partnerships, which were set
up in 2010 and 2012, he said.
(Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer)