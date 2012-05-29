PARIS May 29 France's new Socialist government
opposes a 400,000 euros indemnity payment for former chief
executive of Air France-KLM Pierre-Henri Gourgeon as it seeks to
clamp down on executive pay, Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici
said on Tuesday.
A representative of the French state, which holds a 15.9
percent stake in the loss-making Franco-Dutch carrier, will not
vote in favour of Gourgeon's payout at a shareholders meeting on
Thursday, the minister said in a statement.
"The indemnities and bonuses paid to the former chief
executive of Air France-KLM, Pierre-Henri Gourgeon, and approved
by the previous government, are not in agreement with the rules
of wage moderation and decent behaviour announced by the
president," the statement said.
The minister said the government would announce measures
shortly to govern executive pay. France's new Socialist
President, Francois Hollande, who took office this month, has
pledged to limit the pay of top executives at publicly
controlled companies to 20 times the minimum wage.
Air France-KLM shares are down around 12 percent this year
after erasing 71 percent last year, giving it a market value of
around 1 billion euros ($1.25 billion).
The Franco-Dutch airline wants to shed 2 billion euros of
both debt and operating costs over three years by cutting fleet
and staff spending as it wrestles with tough competition and
soaring fuel costs.
