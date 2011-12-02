SHANGHAI Dec 2 Air France-KLM SA expects its revenue in China to double in about six years if it can maintain the current pace of growth, China Daily quoted the chief executive as saying.

Alexandre de Juniac, appointed as the head of Europe's largest airline by revenue less than a month ago, told the newspaper that growth in China has been "two or even three times" faster than that in other countries and regions over the past three years.

"We expect our revenue to double in about six years if this growth momentum continues," the paper quoted him as saying.

The French-Dutch group announced a savings plan for the first half of 2012 following the publication of quarterly results at the start of November, when it said it would make a loss for the whole of 2011.

The airline has the highest personnel costs of any of its main competitors, including Germany's Lufthansa and IAG, the combination of British Airways and Spain's Iberia.

"The current global oil price remains high, and the company needs to implement more cost-control measurements to keep the business profitable," the China Daily quoted Juniac as saying. (Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)