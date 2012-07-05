* Combination of pilot, technical error brought down AF447
* Call for improved pilot training, oversight
* Row set to continue in court over crash responsibility
* Air France pilots face lower inspection ratio than some
By Alexandria Sage and Tim Hepher
PARIS, July 5 Pilot error, defective sensors,
inadequate training and insufficient oversight combined to send
an Air France passenger plane plunging into the south Atlantic
in 2009 in the airline's worst disaster, French investigators
said on Thursday.
The final report on the Rio-Paris Airbus A330 crash that
killed 228 people went further than expected in castigating the
air safety establishment, saying France's flag carrier was
subject to less inspection than smaller rivals.
The BEA investigation authority called for improved training
of pilots, instructors and inspectors, and better cockpit design
among 25 recommendations to prevent a repeat of the catastrophe.
Pilots' trade unions and Air France have been at
loggerheads with planemaker Airbus over who or what was
to blame for the airline's worst loss.
The report upheld initial findings that the crew of flight
AF447 had mishandled their response to the loss of speed
readings from faulty sensors that became iced up in turbulent
conditions over the south Atlantic on June 1, 2009.
The doomed aircraft plunged for four minutes in darkness in
an aerodynamic stall as its wings gasped for air while pilots
failed to react to repeated stall alarms, according to flight
recorders recovered two years after the crash.
"This accident results from an airplane being taken out of
its normal operating environment by a crew that had not
understood the situation," said BEA director Jean-Paul Troadec.
He added, however, that the same situation could have
occurred with a different crew on board.
The report also found that the A330's speed sensors, known
as pitot tubes and designed by France's Thales, were
only upgraded after the disaster, even though there had been
previous incidents with the equipment.
It urged a review of aircraft stall warning systems
following criticism of the alarm's erratic behaviour when the
plane was deep into its 38,000-foot plunge.
Families of crash victims immediately criticized the report
as too soft on the aerospace industry, ensuring that a row over
responsibility for the accident will linger as Air France and
Airbus both face a French manslaughter investigation.
"To deny, as the BEA has done, the extremely significant
influence of technical defects is to go into denial about the
reality of this accident," said Olivier Morice, a lawyer for
families of some of the victims.
"The victims' families cannot accept this."
TRAINING FOR SURPRISES
Air France defended the pilots, saying they had responded to
confused and conflicting information, including multiple
warnings and alarms, aerodynamic noises and vibrations.
"In this degraded environment, the crew, combining the
competence of the captain and two co-pilots, remained fully
engaged in flying the plane until the last moments."
Cockpit recordings showed that the captain was taking a
scheduled break when the aircraft hit a shower of ice particles
at night during an equatorial storm over the ocean, with the
least experienced of two co-pilots at the controls.
The investigation has centred on the actions of this pilot
and why the crew ignored repeated audible stall alarms, as well
as protocols which may have discouraged the senior co-pilot from
overriding his colleague to take full control.
Flight data suggested the crew mainly pulled back on their
control sticks instead of pushing forward to catch more air
under the wings, which is the procedure for coping with a stall.
According to representatives of victims' families, that may
have been due to faulty information displayed on a panel called
the flight director, an element they said had been revealed to
them by the BEA but was omitted from the press release.
By the time the captain returned, the plane was in such a
dire state that the aircraft's computers gave up trying to
calculate its position and turned the stall warning off.
At that point, the pilots nudged the nose forward only for
the alarm to come back to life, a contradiction severely
criticized by pilot unions who say it confused the crew.
Aircraft manufacturers say that by this stage the A330 was
beyond recovery, but the BEA nevertheless recommended a review
of stall warning behaviour.
Airbus said it had already started working on improvements
to the speed sensors and would implement other findings.
The 219-page report provides food for psychologists as well
as aircraft designers, with calls for improvements not only in
the way pilots are taught to fly manually at high altitude but
also in the way they respond to unexpected shocks.
Instructors should spring surprises on trainee pilots during
practices and should themselves be better trained, it said.
"There is a lot to learn from this report on coping with
surprise and handling aircraft in unusual situations," said Paul
Hayes, safety director at aviaton consultancy Ascend.
"It's dark en route, nothing much is happening and then all
of a sudden all the bells and whistles go off and humans don't
always react well."
In a potentially far-reaching recommendation, the BEA tore
up the traditional unity of France's civil service and pointed
to systemic failings in regulation and supervision of Air France
by the DGAC aviation authority.
It also said Air France was subject to a proportionately
smaller number of spot-checks by a team of just 12 roving
official flight-deck inspectors than smaller airlines.
While a small airline faces one inspection for every 1,000
flights on average, Air France receives only one visit in 4,000.
"In this context, the probability of discovering deviations,
even those that are purely regulatory, is greatly reduced for an
airline like Air France," the report said.