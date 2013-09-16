BRIEF-biOasis announces oversubscription of financing
* biOasis Technologies Inc - Private placement has been increased from up to $3.15 million to up to $4.1 million
PARIS, Sept 16 The new chief executive of Air France-KLM will unveil on Wednesday a cost-cutting plan including staff reductions of around 2,600-3,000, according to Les Echos newspaper.
CEO Frederic Gagey is also expected to announce the phasing out of Boeing's 747 by 2016, starting with cargo planes, the paper said without citing sources. The staff cuts will be carried out via a voluntary departure scheme.
With sales weaker than expected this year, Air France has not been able to reach its goal of identifying 1.5 billion euros ($2 billion) in cost cuts, leaving 400 million euros to trim by the end of next year.
Air France-KLM is in the midst of a turnaround drive to help it cope with stiff competition from low-cost carriers and Gulf operators. It has already renegotiated pay and conditions with airline staff, cutting 5,122 jobs and restructuring its network to cope with higher fuel costs and a worsening cargo business.
A spokeswoman for Air France declined to comment.
* biOasis Technologies Inc - Private placement has been increased from up to $3.15 million to up to $4.1 million
(Recasts with Venezuela bonds, update prices) March 31 Venezuelan government bonds prices sank on Friday as tensions rose following the annulment of the country's legislature by the country's high court this week while the Mexican peso pulled back after a recent rally. The price on Venezuela's benchmark $4 billion bond maturing in September 2027 with a 9.25 percent coupon bid down $3.42, driving its yield up by 1.5 percentage points to its highest since last August, at near
March 31 Texas Roadhouse Inc agreed to pay $12 million to settle U.S. claims that the steakhouse chain refused to hire people age 40 and over to work as hosts, servers and bartenders.