PARIS Jan 14 Air France will present
additional cost-cutting measures to its unions at a special
session of its works council on Feb. 5, two sources familiar
with the matter said on Wednesday.
The group, which last month issued its third profit warning
in six months, on Tuesday denied a Le Figaro newspaper report
saying the company planned about 5,000 job cuts and that it was
too early to detail further belt-tightening measures.
The sources added that Frederic Gagey, head of the French
network of Air France-KLM, will also provide a preliminary
overview of the economic situation at an ordinary session on Jan
22.
A spokesman for Franco-Dutch parent Air France-KLM
declined to comment.
(Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by David Goodman)