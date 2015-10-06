(Adds Air France statement)
PARIS Oct 6 Air France will cut a
further 5,000 jobs if a second phase of its cost-cutting plan
goes ahead, on top of an already announced plan to cut 2,900
jobs, two union sources told Reuters on Tuesday, although the
French company denied these figures.
Air France, having failed to secure pilots' agreement for a
plan to increase working hours for the same pay, had to come up
with a more draconian one earlier this week, unveiling 2,900 job
cuts and prompting violent protests among staff.
That could be just the first phase of the so-called "plan
B", union sources said.
"If we move to the second phase of the plan, there will be
outright dismissals among the 5,000 jobs to go," one union
official said, confirming earlier information by investigative
weekly Le Canard Enchaine.
However, in a statement later on Tuesday, Air France denied
the new figures.
"Management has worked on several scenarios that could
preserve jobs and competitiveness at Air France. It is therefore
not surprising that unconfirmed figures circulate today," it
said.
"There is no hidden plan about headcount changes in 2018,
2019 or beyond," it added.
On Monday, Air France said the long-haul business would be
reduced by 10 percent, with the fleet down by 14 aircraft to 93.
Union sources told Reuters that each aircraft taken out
represents 100 stewards, 50 pilots and 200 ground workers, as
well as other productivity savings, suggesting total cuts may
eventually reach almost 8,000.
