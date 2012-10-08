* Etihad signs code share with Air France-KLM
* Air France-KLM also signs code share with Air Berlin
* Deals first phase of larger partnership- Etihad
By James Regan
PARIS, Oct 8 Air France-KLM, Air
Berlin and Abu Dhabi flag carrier Etihad, plan to offer
passengers access to some of each other's services from Oct. 28
in a sign of improving relations between European and Gulf
carriers.
A code-share deal with Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM
will enable Etihad customers to fly on KLM's daily Amsterdam-Abu
Dhabi flight, while Air France customers will be able to travel
on the daily Etihad service between Paris and Abu Dhabi, Air
France-KLM said in a statement.
At the same time, Air France announced a new code share
agreement with Air Berlin, in which Etihad Airways holds a 29.21
percent stake.
The deals are seen as a further step towards improved
relations between European carriers and younger state-backed
Gulf carriers, which are aggressively growing to gain scale
globally.
The relative success of the Gulf carriers has been met with
charges of unfair competition by struggling European and U.S.
airlines, but some industry leaders like International Airlines
Group Chief Executive Willie Walsh have backed more
alliances between the two camps.
Sources close to the oneworld alliance, which includes IAG's
British Airways and American Airlines, said last week
that Qatar Airways will become the first Gulf carrier to join
that alliance in a deal to be announced this week.
Etihad, which is in competition with regional rivals
Emirates and Qatar Airways, said the deal will be the
first phase of a much larger strategic partnership.
The agreement also will offer additional lucrative long-haul
routes to Air France-KLM passengers, enabling the carrier to
save on marketing expenses at a time when it is cutting staff
and trimming its short-and medium-haul fleet to lower costs.
The carrier is facing increasingly tough competition from
low-cost carriers in Europe, where its labour costs make it
harder to compete, while Gulf carriers are also eating into its
long-haul premium business. The French flag carrier is shedding
more than 5,000 jobs as it tries to return to growth.
Shares of Air France-KLM were up 1.2 percent.
Etihad has steamed ahead with its growth strategy this year,
signing code share deals and picking up stakes in four carriers
including Air Berlin, Virgin Australia and Aer
Lingus.
It will look to secure more airline stakes, its chief
executive said on Sunday.