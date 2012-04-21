FRANKFURT, April 21 Air France-KLM is
considering a partnership with Abu Dhabi-based carrier Etihad
that includes the German domestic routes of Air Berlin,
a German newspaper quoted the chief executive of the
Franco-Dutch airline as saying.
Etihad owns just under 30 percent of Air Berlin, which is
Germany's second biggest carrier but is struggling to return to
profit.
Air France-KLM has already said that the Abu Dhabi carrier
had proposed a partnership on some routes.
"A partnership with Etihad would only make sense for us on
the Paris-Abu Dhabi route and to other hubs," Jean-Cyril
Spinetta was quoted as saying in Die Welt on Saturday.
"On the other hand, a wider partnership would be possible,
if it included Air Berlin and its network in the German market."
Air France-KLM, which made a net loss of 809 million euros
in 2011, is currently undergoing a restructuring programme that
includes lower aircraft investments and an overhaul of the
European passenger network at its French arm.
Spinetta told the paper the group was keen to expand on
routes to China to serve Chinese tourists who want to come to
Europe, but wanted to give a new route to Wuhan a chance to
settle in before looking at more destinations in the country.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; editing by Patrick Graham)