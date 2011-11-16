PARIS Nov 16 Air France, part of Franco-Dutch airline Air-France KLM (AIRF.PA), said Alexandre de Juniac was named chairman and chief executive, effective immediately.

The appointment follows a management shakeup in October that saw group Chairman Jean-Cyril Spinetta return as interim CEO in a move to end losses. [ID:LDE79H00I] (Reporting by Elena Berton; editing by John Wallace)