PARIS, April 2 Air France plans to increase
flying hours for staff on European flights by a fifth and expand
its Transavia low-cost arm as part of efforts to return to
profit in 2014, Les Echos reported, citing the airline's chief
executive.
Air France, part of Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM
, wants to boost productivity by 20 percent by 2014,
the newspaper quoted Alexandre de Juniac as saying, as part of
its plan to overhaul its cost base called Transform 2015.
"It's not just about returning to profit by 2014, but about
rediscovering ways to develop our new lines and reconquer our
position as leader," Juniac was cited as saying in Les Echos.
Air France-KLM, formed from a merger of French and Dutch
flag carriers in 2004, is implementing a restructuring plan
after a net loss of 809 million euros ($1.08 billion) in 2011.
The group warned last month that a soaring fuel bill would
hit profits this year, with operating profit in the first half
below that of the year-earlier period.
Air France wants its pilots and cabin crew on intra-European
flights to spend 20 percent more time in the air without an
equivalent pay rise, enabling aircraft to spend up to 12 hours
in the air per day, against eight currently, Les Echos said.
Air France also plans to expand the network of its Transavia
unit and renegotiate a deal with pilots limiting the division's
fleet to 10 aircraft, Les Echos said, adding that it was also
considering a long-haul, low-cost offering.
Juniac told Reuters on Friday that Air France did not plan a
capital increase any time soon as part of its efforts to restore
a weak balance sheet. ($1 = 0.7509 euros)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)