PARIS, April 2 Air France plans to increase flying hours for staff on European flights by a fifth and expand its Transavia low-cost arm as part of efforts to return to profit in 2014, Les Echos reported, citing the airline's chief executive.

Air France, part of Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM , wants to boost productivity by 20 percent by 2014, the newspaper quoted Alexandre de Juniac as saying, as part of its plan to overhaul its cost base called Transform 2015.

"It's not just about returning to profit by 2014, but about rediscovering ways to develop our new lines and reconquer our position as leader," Juniac was cited as saying in Les Echos.

Air France-KLM, formed from a merger of French and Dutch flag carriers in 2004, is implementing a restructuring plan after a net loss of 809 million euros ($1.08 billion) in 2011.

The group warned last month that a soaring fuel bill would hit profits this year, with operating profit in the first half below that of the year-earlier period.

Air France wants its pilots and cabin crew on intra-European flights to spend 20 percent more time in the air without an equivalent pay rise, enabling aircraft to spend up to 12 hours in the air per day, against eight currently, Les Echos said.

Air France also plans to expand the network of its Transavia unit and renegotiate a deal with pilots limiting the division's fleet to 10 aircraft, Les Echos said, adding that it was also considering a long-haul, low-cost offering.

Juniac told Reuters on Friday that Air France did not plan a capital increase any time soon as part of its efforts to restore a weak balance sheet. ($1 = 0.7509 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)