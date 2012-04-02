PARIS, April 2 Loss-making Air France called on
Monday for increased efforts to overhaul its European passenger
network and signalled the survival of its short- and medium-haul
operations depended on the willingness of staff to accept
"drastic" cost cuts.
The French network of Franco-Dutch group Air France-KLM
said it needed to reduce its controllable costs by 20
percent, in part by extending the higher productivity of its new
regional operating bases to Orly, Paris' second airport.
"Air France will continue to offer short and medium-haul
service on the condition of achieving extensive
restructuring and a drastic reduction in costs," it said in a
statement.
"The goal is to return to break-even for point to point
service in 2013 and for the entire short and medium haul
business in 2014."
Recently appointed Chief Executive Alexandre de Juniac
pledged to develop the group's Transavia subsidiary to combat
low-cost rivals but warned that additional savings must be found
to reach the airline's targeted breakeven point in 2014.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Christian Plumb)