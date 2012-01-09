PARIS Jan 9 Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM said passenger traffic for December 2011 was up 7.5 percent, with growth across all regions, while cargo traffic declined slightly.

The airline said on Monday activity in Dec. 2010 was hit by severe weather conditions in Europe and the U.S., effectively flattering the year-on-year comparison.

Passenger traffic grew 7.5 percent, while the load factor rose by one percentage point, to 81.5 percent. Cargo traffic fell by 0.3 percent, with a 0.3 percentage-point drop in load factor, to 68.1 percent. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)