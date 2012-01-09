PARIS Jan 9 Franco-Dutch airline Air
France-KLM said passenger traffic for December 2011
was up 7.5 percent, with growth across all regions, while cargo
traffic declined slightly.
The airline said on Monday activity in Dec. 2010 was hit by
severe weather conditions in Europe and the U.S., effectively
flattering the year-on-year comparison.
Passenger traffic grew 7.5 percent, while the load factor
rose by one percentage point, to 81.5 percent. Cargo traffic
fell by 0.3 percent, with a 0.3 percentage-point drop in load
factor, to 68.1 percent.
