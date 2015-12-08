(Adds context)
PARIS Dec 8 Air France-KLM will
resume flights between Paris and Tehran from April 2016, the
company said on Tuesday, the latest sign of improving ties
between France and Iran five months after major powers agreed a
deal over Iran's nuclear programme.
The airline said three weekly flights would begin from
April. It had suspended direct flights between Paris and Tehran
in 2008 for economic reasons.
"Air France is showing its ambition to develop itself in a
country with dynamic growth and for which the European Union is
Iran's fourth economic partner," the company said in a
statement.
France has a long history of commercial, political and
social links with Iran - in the 1970s revolutionary leader
Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomenei lived in exile near Paris.
But Paris also took one of the hardest lines of the six
powers negotiating an agreement on curtailing Iran's nuclear
programme. French officials have said they do not believe that
will hurt its business in Iran.
With the lifting of international sanctions expected to
begin in the first quarter of next year, French officials expect
that some deals between the two countries, including in the
aviation sector, will come to fruition quickly.
(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Ingrid Melander)