NEW YORK May 25 An Air France flight
from Paris was escorted by two U.S. F-15 fighter jets to New
York's John F. Kennedy International Airport on Monday after an
anonymous threat was made against the flight, the U.S. military
said.
Air France flight 22, traveling from Charles de Gaulle
Airport, landed safely in New York, officials said.
The anonymous threat came in a telephone call to a Maryland
State Police barracks on Monday morning, and the caller made a
bomb threat involving commercial aviation, Maryland State Police
said.
Two U.S. Air Force F-15 jets were launched as a precaution
to monitor the flight as it approached New York, said Navy
Lieutenant Commander Richlyn Ivey, a spokeswoman for U.S. North
American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command.
The plane was cleared in New York with no incidents or
hazards reported by passengers or crew, said J. Peter Donald, an
FBI spokesman.
The New York Post reported 165 passengers and 11 crew
members on board the Air France Airbus A-330 though those
figures could not be confirmed.
Air France could not be reached for comment.
Separately, New York's WNBC television reported that a
threat had been made against a separate American Airlines
flight headed to JFK, but that threat was deemed not
credible and the flight was cleared.
That report also said an Saudi Arabian Airlines flight was
being checked out due to an unspecified threat, and that threats
had been made against three other flights at Newark Liberty
International Airport.
The FBI was not immediately available to comment on the WNBC
report.
The U.S. military spokeswoman said the command had not
received information about additional threats against commercial
airliners.
It was the first time U.S. military aircraft had escorted a
private airplane or commercial aircraft since Feb. 13, when two
F-15s followed a general aviation aircraft that was out of
contact while flying in a restricted area near San Francisco.
The aircraft eventually re-established communications and was
followed by the jets until it landed at Half Moon Bay.
